Ashmore Group (LSE:ASHM) Price Target Decreased by 6.63% to 227.05

The average one-year price target for Ashmore Group (LSE:ASHM) has been revised to 227.05 / share. This is an decrease of 6.63% from the prior estimate of 243.17 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 176.75 to a high of 299.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.10% from the latest reported closing price of 199.00 / share.

Ashmore Group Maintains 8.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.49%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashmore Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHM is 0.22%, a decrease of 14.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.20% to 46,243K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 6,122K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,966K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 3,751K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271K shares, representing a decrease of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 17.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,539K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,451K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,519K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.