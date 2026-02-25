Ashmore Group (LSE:ASHM) Price Target Increased by 10.44% to 195.50

The average one-year price target for Ashmore Group (LSE:ASHM) has been revised to 195.50 GBX / share. This is an increase of 10.44% from the prior estimate of 177.03 GBX dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 124.23 GBX to a high of 367.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.13% from the latest reported closing price of 238.80 GBX / share.

Ashmore Group Maintains 6.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.90%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashmore Group. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 25.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHM is 0.11%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.86% to 39,518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,210K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,157K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 11.82% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 4,843K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 11.24% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 3,936K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,896K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,888K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Sprott Focus Trust holds 3,000K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHM by 21.49% over the last quarter.

