Ashmore Group Awards Shares to Top Executives

Ashmore Group PLC has announced that its key executives, Mark Coombs and Tom Shippey, received restricted share awards as part of the company’s Executive Omnibus Incentive Plan 2015. These transactions, conducted on September 20, 2024, involved substantial volumes of ordinary shares valued at £1.751 each. The notice was delayed due to a technical issue but highlights Ashmore’s ongoing commitment to incentivizing top management.

