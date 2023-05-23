News & Insights

World Markets
BLK

Ashmore, GMO join Ghana bondholder group steering committee -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

May 23, 2023 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Asset managers Ashmore and GMO have joined the steering committee of a creditor group of Ghana's international bondholders as the West African country's debt restructuring efforts gather pace, three sources close to the matter said.

Ghana, which is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation, is targeting $10.5 billion of external debt service relief from 2023-2026, according to the International Monetary Fund, which signed off on a $3 billion programme last week.

Ashmore ASHM.L and GMO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other members of the steering committee are Abrdn, Amundi, BlackRock, Greylock and Ninety One, according to earlier statements from the group.

Ghana faces a debt overhaul after its already strained finances buckled under the economic fallout from COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and defaulted on most of its external debt in December.

The nation is also in talks to rework $13.3 billion of debt to private overseas bondholders, according to IMF's latest data.

Of its $30 billion in external debt, $20 billion is eligible for restructuring, including loans by bilateral creditors such as the Paris Club and China.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker; editing by Jason Neely)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.