Ashmore AUM plunges due to coronavirus selloff in markets

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Emerging markets-focussed money manager Ashmore posted a 22% plunge in assets under management, slammed by an $18 billion loss on its investments, as a coronavirus-led selloff in financial markets bashed global stocks last month.

AUM dropped to $76.8 billion as at March end from $98.4 billion on Dec. 31, while net outflows amounted to $3.6 billion.

"Investment performance was negative in all investment themes as a result of the sharp, severe fall in global markets from mid-February," Ashmore said.

The London-listed company said there were net outflows in the corporate debt, local currency and external debt themes, with client redemptions concentrated in retail-oriented mutual funds in the first two themes.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

