Ashley Services Group Announces 2024 AGM Details

Ashley Services Group Ltd. invites its shareholders to the 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26 in Sydney, encouraging participation either in person or via proxy voting. Shareholders are urged to update their email addresses for efficient communication and to submit any questions ahead of the meeting. This AGM is an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s leadership and influence future resolutions.

