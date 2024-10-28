Ashley Services Group Announces 2024 AGM Details

Ashley Services Group Ltd. (AU:ASH) has released an update.

Ashley Services Group Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, where shareholders will review the financial and remuneration reports for the year ending June 2024. Shareholders can vote in person or by proxy, with key decisions on remuneration being advisory. This meeting provides an important opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s financial performance and governance.

