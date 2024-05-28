Ashley Gold Strikes High-Grade Gold at Sakoose

Ashley Gold Corp. (TSE:ASHL) has released an update.

Ashley Gold Corp. has reported promising results from their initial prospecting at the Sakoose Property for the 2024 season with a high-grade gold sample of 82.3 grams per ton (g/t) from the main vein. This initial discovery, alongside a lower grade sample in adjacent wall rock, builds on the historic average of 11.9 g/t gold, marking a strong start for the company’s exploration activities. CEO Darcy Christian expressed excitement for the ongoing exploration, highlighting the potential of the area.

