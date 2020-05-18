Ashley Alder to lead HK's markets watchdog for three more years

Alun John
Ashley Alder, chief executive of Hong Kong's markets watchdog, has been reappointed for another three years, the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Monday.

Alder has led the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) since October 2011, and had previously said he would step down in September this year at the end of his current term of office.

