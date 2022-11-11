Ashland's (ASH) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH recorded profits from continuing operations of $60 million or $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending Sep 30, 2022), up from $33 million or 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.46 per share, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.22. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39.



Sales rose around 7% year over year to $631 million. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $636.1 million. The top line was driven mainly by disciplined pricing actions leading to a recovery in costs in a high-inflation environment as well as better product mix, partly offset by unfavorable currency swings. The company witnessed sales growth across its segments in the quarter.

Segment Highlights

Life Sciences: Sales in the segment were up 13% year over year to $213 million in the reported quarter, aided by double-digit growth to pharmaceutical customers reflecting better product mix, cost recovery and strong demand.



Personal Care: Sales in the division rose 3% year over year to $188 million. Sales were supported by strong demand, disciplined pricing and better mix, partly offset by unfavorable currency translation.



Specialty Additives: Sales in the segment increased 3% year over year to $187 million, aided by inflation recovery, mix improvements and strong demand.



Intermediates: Sales in the segment went up 7% year over year to $64 million, led by higher merchant-market prices and improved mix.

Fiscal 2022 Results

Profit from continuing operations (as reported) or full-year fiscal 2022 was $3.20 per share, compared with $2.82 per share a year ago. Revenues were $2.4 billion for the fiscal, up around 13% year over year.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $646 million at the end of the quarter, up around 208% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,270 million, down around 20% year over year.



Cash flows from operating activities was $179 million in the reported quarter, up around 19% year over year.

Outlook

Ashland expects sales in the range of $2.5-$2.7 billion for fiscal 2023. It also anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $600 million and $650 million for the fiscal.

Price Performance

Shares of Ashland have gained 7.1% in the past year compared with a 32.4% decline of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ashland currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Albemarle Corporation ALB, Commercial Metals Company CMC and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS.



Albemarle, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a projected earnings growth rate of 420.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB's current-year earnings has been revised 5.8% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Albemarle’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 24.2%, on average. ALB has gained around 18% in a year.



Commercial Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMC's current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days.



Commercial Metals’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 19.7%, on average. CMC has gained around 38% in a year.



Reliance Steel, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a projected earnings growth rate of 29.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RS's current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward in the past 60 days.



Reliance Steel’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.6%, on average. RS has gained around 25% in a year.

