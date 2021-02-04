Ashland's (ASH) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q1

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH logged profits of $56 million or 91 cents per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended Dec 31, 2020), up from a profit of $32 million or 53 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 66 cents per share. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents per share.



Sales were up around 4% year over year to $552 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $543.4 million. The company saw higher sales across its business segments in the quarter. It benefited from strong overall demand and cost-reduction actions in the quarter. Its industrial businesses continued to witness strong demand recovery.

Segment Highlights

Consumer Specialties: Sales in the segment rose 1% year over year to $296 million in the reported quarter. The company saw strong demand in most consumer end markets. This was offset by its exit from lower-margin product lines and continued challenges in Avoca.



Industrial Specialties: Sales in the division rose 8% year over year to $231 million on the back of improved demand for architectural coatings, construction and adhesive applications.



Intermediates & Solvents: Sales in the segment climbed 18% year over year to $33 million, driven by normalized internal sales volumes.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents more than doubled year over year to $335 million at the end of the quarter. Long-term debt was $1,601 million at the end of the quarter, up around 7% year over year.



Cash provided by operating activities was $106 million in the reported quarter. Free cash flow was $76 million for the quarter.

Outlook

Ashland said that its first-quarter results demonstrate progress made by it towards strategic discipline, consistent organic growth, margin expansion and improved free cash flow conversion. It expects to deliver consistent results moving ahead notwithstanding the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on global supply chains and consumer behavior.

Price Performance

Shares of the company are up 11.7% in the past year against the industry’s 12.9% growth.

