Ashland's (ASH) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q2

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH recorded profits of $91 million or $1.67 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending Mar 31, 2023), down from $786 million or $13.69 in the prior-year quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.43 per share, down from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.50. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53.



Sales were flat year over year at $603 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632.5 million. Sales were supported by disciplined pricing actions leading to a recovery in costs as well as strong demand for pharmaceutical ingredients, offset by demand weakness in personal care and specialty additives and customer inventory destocking.

Ashland Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ashland Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ashland Inc. Quote

Segment Highlights

Life Sciences: Sales in the segment were up 18% year over year to $240 million in the reported quarter, aided by double-digit growth to pharmaceutical customers reflecting cost recovery and strong demand.



Personal Care: Sales in the division fell 3% year over year to $167 million. Disciplined pricing was offset by inventory destocking and unfavorable currency impact.



Specialty Additives: Sales in the segment fell 12% year over year to $161 million, hurt by the inventory destocking that more than offset sustained inflation recovery.



Intermediates: Sales in the segment went down 23% year over year to $51 million, impacted by reduced volumes of merchant derivatives.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $399 million at the end of the quarter, down around 59% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,328 million, down around 0.6% year over year.



Cash flows used by operating activities were $56 million in the reported quarter, increasing from $16 million in the prior-year quarter.

Outlook

Ashland initiated actions to reduce inventories in certain product lines for impacted end markets in April factoring in continued customer destocking and external uncertainties for the second half of fiscal 2023. The company expects these actions to unfavorably impact its adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the fiscal by roughly $20 million.



The company now expects sales for fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $2.3-$2.4 billion reflecting softer global demand. It also expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $580-$610 million factoring in weaker global demand and the inventory-control actions.

Price Performance

Shares of Ashland have lost 12.6% in the past year compared with a 2.7% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Ashland currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD, PPG Industries, Inc. PPG and Linde plc LIN.



Steel Dynamics currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD's current-year earnings has been revised 24% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10.7%, on average. STLD has gained around 21% in a year.



PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG's current-year earnings has been revised 11.7% upward in the past 60 days.



PPG Industries’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.8%, on average. PPG has gained around 5% in a year.



Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days.



Linde beat Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.9% on average. LIN’s shares have gained roughly 17% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ashland Inc. (ASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.