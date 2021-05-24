Ashland's (ASH) Coating Lab in Singapore to Support Local Needs

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH has opened a newly constructed architectural coating technical service laboratory in Singapore. This will widen the company’s reach in catering to local needs in South East Asia.



Being a top player in rheology modifiers, specifically in the additive segment, the new facility will positively impact its customer support by pacing up the response to regional needs. This investment is a testimony to Ashland’s dedicated efforts toward solving customer problems by driving innovation in specialty additives and solidifying its existing customer relationship in the region. The new lab, along with its Technical Center of Excellence in Shanghai, China, is an important futuristic investment.



Shares of Ashland have grown 40.3% in a year against the industry’s decline of 6.7%. The estimated earnings growth rate for the current fiscal year is pegged at 73.9%.





In the fiscal second quarter, the company recorded earnings of $1.05 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 per share. Sales were down around 2% year over year to $598 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632.6 million.



The company’s results were hurt by weather-related disruptions in the U.S. Gulf Coast and changing consumer habits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ashland expects to recover part of the lost cost as the affected facilities work to make up for some of the lost production during the fiscal second quarter. However, it has benefited from improved industrial demand and cost-reduction actions.

