Ashland Wraps Up Expansion of Pharmaceutical Plant in Brazil

Ashland Inc. ASH has completed a $10 million expansion of its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Cabreuva, Brazil. The investment considerably increases Ashland's pharmaceutical footprint and capabilities in the region, allowing it to address rising market demand for coated tablets in Latin America and Brazil. Between 2019 and 2023, the consumption of coated tablets in Latin America increased by an average of 4.3% per year, with Brazil experiencing a 5.7% annual growth rate.



The company is investing in modernizing equipment for microbial protection in personal care applications at its Technical Center in Sao Paulo. This follows previous investments in expanding its bioresorbable polymers facility in Mullingar, Ireland, and biofunctionals R&D lab in Shanghai, China.



The new cutting-edge equipment expands Ashland's capabilities in tablet coating application, color matching, stability and quality evaluation. The company can now provide bespoke solutions to industry needs, as well as new solutions with ultra-high solids coatings, moisture protection, odor and flavor masking, and modified release systems, owing to R&D lab advancements. To assure optimal performance, local Ashland personnel received specialized training at the company's headquarters in the United States, as well as from equipment makers.



Shares of Ashland have lost 39.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2% decline.



For fiscal 2025, ASH expects sales to be between $1.90 billion and $2.05 billion, while adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $430-$470 million.

