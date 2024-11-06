News & Insights

Stocks

Ashland Sees Q4 Sales Increase Amid Strategic Changes

November 06, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Ashland ( (ASH) ) is now available.

Ashland Inc. reported a slight sales increase to $522 million in Q4 2024, with net income rising to $16 million from a loss last year. The company saw a 68% boost in adjusted EBITDA, despite facing challenges like softer coatings demand in China and issues with hydroxyethyl cellulose operations. Portfolio optimization initiatives, including the divestiture of its nutraceuticals business, contributed to a more favorable product mix, although overall sales were reduced by $24 million. Ashland also repurchased 1.7 million shares, with $620 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

For a thorough assessment of ASH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.