Ashland Sees Q4 Sales Increase Amid Strategic Changes

Ashland Inc. reported a slight sales increase to $522 million in Q4 2024, with net income rising to $16 million from a loss last year. The company saw a 68% boost in adjusted EBITDA, despite facing challenges like softer coatings demand in China and issues with hydroxyethyl cellulose operations. Portfolio optimization initiatives, including the divestiture of its nutraceuticals business, contributed to a more favorable product mix, although overall sales were reduced by $24 million. Ashland also repurchased 1.7 million shares, with $620 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

