Ashland Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Portfolio Actions, Revenues Down

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH recorded a profit of $32 million or 71 cents per share for the fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) compared with a profit of $16 million or 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $1.08 per share, down from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.26. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.

Sales were down 8% year over year to $478 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $474 million. Sales for the fiscal fourth quarter were adversely impacted by the portfolio optimization actions involving curtailing or divesting certain lower-margin products, lower volumes in Specialty Additives and reduced pricing.

ASH’s Segment Highlights

Life Sciences: Sales in the segment were down 10% year over year to $173 million in the reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was $172 million. The decline was primarily caused by the portfolio optimization.

Personal Care: Sales in the division declined 7% year over year to $151 million. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148 million. The decrease was primarily due to portfolio optimization, mainly attributed to the divestiture of the Avoca business line.

Specialty Additives: Sales in the segment fell 9% year over year to $131 million but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $129 million. The decline was primarily due to the portfolio actions, including the divestment of the low-margin construction business.

Intermediates: Sales in the segment went down 8% year over year to $33 million. The figure also missed the consensus estimate of $34 million. Overall sales decreased, mostly due to lower prices and reduced merchant volumes.

ASH’s Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $215 million at the end of the quarter, up around 3.9% sequentially. Long-term debt was $1,384 million, up roughly 2.6% over the prior quarter.

ASH’s Outlook

For fiscal 2026, Ashland expects sales to be in the range of $1.835-$1.905 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be $400-$430 million.

ASH’s Price Performance

Shares of Ashland have lost 37.1% in the past year compared with a 12.7% decline in the industry.

ASH's Zacks Rank

ASH currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

