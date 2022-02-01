Ashland Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ashland Inc. (ASH) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $48 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $56 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ashland Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $512 million from $468 million last year.

Ashland Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $48 Mln. vs. $56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $512 Mln vs. $468 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.25 - $2.35 Bln

