Ashland Inc. Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Ashland Inc. (ASH) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $15 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ashland Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $482 million from $479 million last year.

Ashland Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $482 Mln vs. $479 Mln last year.

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