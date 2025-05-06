Ashland Inc. Declares 2.5% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ashland Inc. announces a 2.5% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.415 per share, payable June 15, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Ashland Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.415 per share, marking a 2.5% increase from the previous quarter. This dividend will be paid on June 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of June 1, 2025. As of April 30, 2025, the company had approximately 45.7 million shares outstanding. Ashland is a global provider of additives and specialty ingredients, focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, and serves a variety of markets including food and beverage, construction, and pharmaceuticals.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.415 per share signals financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The 2.5 percent increase in the dividend from the previous quarter reflects positive growth and confidence in the company's future performance.

The scheduled payment date of June 15, 2025, provides assurance to investors regarding the timely distribution of returns.

Potential Negatives

Despite the increase in dividend, the overall financial performance indicators for Ashland Inc. remain unclear, potentially raising concerns about the company's long-term profitability and sustainability.



The press release does not provide any insights into the company's revenue or earnings trends, which could lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the rationale behind the dividend increase.



There is no mention of any strategic initiatives or operational improvements, which may suggest a lack of focus on growth opportunities or innovations in a competitive market.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by Ashland Inc.?

The latest dividend declared by Ashland Inc. is $0.415 per share, a 2.5% increase from the previous quarter.

When is the dividend payable to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2025.

How many shares of Ashland common stock are outstanding?

As of April 30, 2025, there are 45,696,225 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

What markets does Ashland Inc. serve?

Ashland Inc. serves a variety of markets including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Where can I learn more about Ashland's ESG efforts?

You can learn more about Ashland's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts by visiting ashland.com/ESG.

$ASH Insider Trading Activity

$ASH insiders have traded $ASH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO NOVO (Chair of the Board and CEO) purchased 31,294 shares for an estimated $2,010,326

ALESSANDRA FACCIN ASSIS (SVP and GM, Life Sciences) purchased 3,150 shares for an estimated $201,600

ROBIN E. LAMPKIN (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secrty.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,030 shares for an estimated $79,854.

$ASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $ASH stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $85.0 on 12/17/2024

on 12/17/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $84.0 on 12/11/2024

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.415 cents per share on the company's common stock which represents a 2.5 percent increase from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2025.





As of April 30, 2025, there were 45,696,225 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.







About Ashland







Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,200 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit



ashland.com



and



ashland.com/ESG



to learn more.







™



Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.











Investor Relations:









Media Relations:











William Whitaker





Carolmarie C. Brown









+1 (614) 790-2095





+1 (302) 995-3158











wcwhitaker@ashland.com









ccbrown@ashland.com













