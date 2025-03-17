Ashland Inc. Completes Sale of Avoca Business to Mane

Ashland Inc. sold its Avoca business to Mane, focusing on fragrance fixatives and contract manufacturing.

Quiver AI Summary

Ashland Inc. has successfully completed the sale of its Avoca business to Mane, effective March 14, 2025, with the financial details of the transaction undisclosed. The Avoca business, which specializes in fragrance fixatives like sclareolide and provides contract manufacturing services from facilities in North Carolina and Wisconsin, is the last remaining asset from Ashland’s acquisition of Pharmachem. Ashland's CEO, Guillermo Novo, expressed gratitude to the Avoca employees and wished them success with Mane, whose CEO, Samantha Mane, emphasized the acquisition's alignment with their commitment to producing key industry ingredients. Ashland operates globally in various sectors, while Mane is a leading fragrance and flavor producer with a rich heritage and significant revenue growth.

Potential Positives

Completion of the sale of the Avoca business allows Ashland to refocus its resources and strategy on its core operations, potentially leading to improved financial performance and operational efficiency.

The sale signifies the finalization of Ashland's divestiture strategy following the acquisition of Pharmachem, demonstrating a clear progression in the company's strategic plans.

By transferring the Avoca business to Mane, Ashland positions itself to strengthen partnerships within the industry, as Mane is a recognized leader in the fragrance sector.

Ashland’s acknowledgment of the dedication of Avoca employees during the transition highlights the company's commitment to its workforce and maintains a positive relationship with them, which is important for future talent retention and employer branding.

Potential Negatives

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, which may raise concerns about the valuation or strategy behind the sale.

The sale of the Avoca business represents a complete divestiture of Ashland's interests from the Pharmachem acquisition, potentially reflecting a failure to realize synergies or growth from that investment.

The announcement may signal a strategic shift or a downsizing in a key business area, which could be interpreted negatively by investors and market analysts.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement by Ashland Inc.?

Ashland Inc. has completed the sale of its Avoca business to Mane effective March 14, 2025.

What does the Avoca business produce?

The Avoca business supplies sclareolide, a fragrance fixative, and offers various contract manufacturing capabilities.

Why did Ashland sell its Avoca business?

The sale represents the last entity from Ashland’s previous acquisition of Pharmachem, aligning with strategic business shifts.

Who is the CEO of Ashland Inc.?

Guillermo Novo is the chair and chief executive officer of Ashland Inc.

What is the significance of the acquisition for Mane?

The acquisition reinforces Mane's commitment to producing ingredients for the fragrance and flavors industry.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ASH Insider Trading Activity

$ASH insiders have traded $ASH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO NOVO (Chair of the Board and CEO) purchased 31,294 shares for an estimated $2,010,326

ALESSANDRA FACCIN ASSIS (SVP and GM, Life Sciences) purchased 3,150 shares for an estimated $201,600

ROBIN E. LAMPKIN (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secrty.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,030 shares for an estimated $79,854.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $ASH stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ASH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASH forecast page.

$ASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $85.0 on 12/17/2024

on 12/17/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $84.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $98.0 on 09/24/2024

Full Release



Wilmington, Del., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) announced today that it has completed the sale of its Avoca business to Mane effective March 14, 2025. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





The Avoca business supplies sclareolide, a fragrance fixative, and a range of contract manufacturing capabilities from two production facilities in North Carolina and Wisconsin. The Avoca business line represents the last entity from Ashland’s previous acquisition of Pharmachem.





“The Avoca business is a strong player in the fragrance fixative space, with a dedicated team and attractive manufacturing capabilities to meet customer needs,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “I want to thank the Avoca employees for their dedication and commitment to Ashland and to our customers. On behalf of the Ashland team, I wish them continued success as part of Mane.”





“I am pleased to announce the acquisition of the Avoca sites from Ashland, reinforcing our commitment to the production of ingredients for our industry,” said Samantha Mane, CEO of MANE.





Squire Patton Boggs is acting as legal advisor to Ashland.







About Ashland







Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,200 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit



ashland.com



and



ashland.com/ESG



to learn more.







About Mane







Founded in 1871 by Victor Mane, MANE is one of the leading producers and suppliers of fragrances and flavours globally. Since inception, the company has been owned and managed by five successive generations of the Mane family.





MANE is a global group, operating 29 production facilities worldwide and more than 79 sites in more than 40 countries and employing over 8,000 collaborators. The first French company and the fifth largest fragrances and flavours producer in the world and are recognised as the fastest growing major company within the industry. In 2023, MANE generated revenues of above €1,770 million.







™



Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:













Investor Relations Ashland:









Media Relations Ashland:











William C. Whitaker





Carolmarie C. Brown









+1 (614) 790-2095





+1 (302) 995-3158











wcwhitaker@ashland.com









ccbrown@ashland.com

























Mane Contacts:



















Eliane Coloretti





Bertrand Boulin









+ 33 4 93 09 70 00





+ 33 4 93 09 70 00











Eliane.COLORETTI@MANE.com









Bertrand.BOULIN@mane.com













Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.