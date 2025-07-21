Ashland Inc. Appoints William C. Whitaker as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

William C. Whitaker appointed CFO of Ashland Inc., effective July 18, 2025, after serving as interim CFO.

Ashland Inc. has appointed William C. Whitaker as the company's senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 18, 2025. Whitaker, who had been serving in an interim capacity, joined Ashland in 2015 and has held various roles in corporate development, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations. He has a background in private equity and transaction advisory services, holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Ohio State University, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. CEO Guillermo Novo expressed confidence in Whitaker's leadership to help Ashland reach new heights. Ashland is a global additives and specialty ingredients company focused on environmental, social, and governance practices.

Potential Positives

William C. Whitaker's appointment as CFO signifies continuity in leadership, as he has been serving as interim CFO, ensuring a smooth transition and stability within the company's financial management.

Whitaker brings a wealth of experience in corporate development, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations, which could enhance Ashland's financial strategy and operations.

The positive endorsement from CEO Guillermo Novo highlights confidence in Whitaker's ability to contribute to the company's growth and success, potentially boosting investor and market sentiment.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of William C. Whitaker's appointment as CFO follows a period where he was serving as interim CFO, which may raise concerns about leadership stability and the state of financial oversight at Ashland.

Whitaker's prior roles predominantly focus on corporate development and investor relations, potentially indicating a lack of hands-on experience in finance or accounting, which could be significant for a CFO position.

The press release emphasizes the appointment but lacks detailed information on the financial performance or strategic direction of Ashland, which might leave investors wanting more substantive context regarding the company's future plans under new leadership.

FAQ

Who was appointed as the new CFO of Ashland Inc.?

William C. Whitaker was named the new senior vice president and chief financial officer of Ashland Inc.

When did William C. Whitaker start his role as CFO?

William C. Whitaker officially took on the role of CFO on July 18, 2025.

What positions did William C. Whitaker hold at Ashland before CFO?

Before becoming CFO, Whitaker held roles in corporate development, treasury, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations.

What is Ashland Inc. known for?

Ashland Inc. is a global company specializing in additives and specialty ingredients for various markets, including food and pharmaceutical.

How can I contact Ashland's Investor Relations?

You can contact Ashland's Investor Relations at +1 (614) 790-2095 or email wcwhitaker@ashland.com.

$ASH Insider Trading Activity

$ASH insiders have traded $ASH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO NOVO (Chair of the Board and CEO) purchased 31,294 shares for an estimated $2,010,326

ALESSANDRA FACCIN ASSIS (SVP and GM, Life Sciences) purchased 3,150 shares for an estimated $201,600

$ASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $ASH stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

$ASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $73.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $67.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 04/09/2025

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) announced today that the board of directors has named William C. Whitaker, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Ashland, effective July 18, 2025. Whitaker has been serving as the company’s interim chief financial officer.





Whitaker joined Ashland in 2015. He has held several positions of increasing responsibility in corporate development, treasury, financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and investor relations.





Prior to Ashland, Whitaker held roles outside of the company within private equity and transaction advisory services. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Ohio State University and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.





“I want to congratulate William on this well-deserved appointment,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “I am confident in his leadership and ability to thrive in this role while helping Ashland achieve new heights.”







About Ashland







Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,960 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit



ashland.com



and



ashland.com/ESG



to learn more.





™ Trademark, Ashland, or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:













Investor Relations:









Media Relations:











William Whitaker





Carolmarie C. Brown









+1 (614) 790-2095





+1 (302) 995-3158











wcwhitaker@ashland.com









ccbrown@ashland.com













