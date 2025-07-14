Ashland Inc. Announces Retirement of Senior Vice President Karl Bostaph and Appointment of Wayne Muil as Successor

Ashland Inc. announces Karl Bostaph's retirement as senior vice president of operations; Wayne Muil appointed successor.

Quiver AI Summary

Ashland Inc. announced the retirement of Karl Bostaph, senior vice president of operations, effective October 1, 2025, after a long tenure that began in 1990 with Hercules. Bostaph played key roles in various areas including R&D, quality, engineering, and manufacturing, and most recently managed operations during a portfolio optimization initiative. To facilitate a smooth transition, Wayne Muil, who joined Ashland in 2024 and has over 25 years of experience in global manufacturing and supply chain operations, will take over as senior vice president of operations immediately. Muil is recognized for his skills in strategic execution and operational excellence. He will oversee Ashland's global production network, with Bostaph remaining as a special advisor until his retirement. CEO Guillermo Novo expressed gratitude for Bostaph's contributions and confidence in Muil's leadership for the company's future.

Potential Positives

Bostaph's retirement marks the conclusion of a significant tenure, allowing for a transition that acknowledges his contributions while promoting continuity in leadership.

Wayne Muil's appointment as senior vice president, operations, brings over 25 years of global operations experience, enhancing Ashland's leadership with a focus on operational excellence and innovation.

The collaboration between Bostaph and Muil during the transition aims to ensure a seamless continuation of operations and client service, which is crucial for maintaining customer trust and satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

The retirement of a long-serving senior vice president may indicate potential instability or disruption in the company's operations during the transition period.

The new senior vice president, Wayne Muil, has only been with Ashland since 2024, which could raise concerns about his familiarity with the company's processes and culture.

The press release highlights ongoing portfolio optimization and footprint optimization initiatives, which may suggest the company is undergoing significant restructuring or downsizing, potentially impacting employees and stakeholders.

FAQ

Who is retiring from Ashland Inc.?

Karl Bostaph, the senior vice president of operations, is retiring on October 1, 2025.

What has Karl Bostaph done at Ashland?

Bostaph held roles in Research and Development, Quality, Engineering, and Operations since joining Hercules in 1990.

Who will replace Karl Bostaph at Ashland?

Wayne Muil, the global director of operations, specialty additives, will assume the role of senior vice president, operations.

What is Wayne Muil's experience?

Muil has over 25 years of experience leading manufacturing and supply chain organizations, including roles at Sadara Chemical Company.

How does Ashland prioritize operational excellence?

Ashland focuses on safety, innovation, and operational excellence across its global production facilities under Wayne Muil's leadership.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ASH Insider Trading Activity

$ASH insiders have traded $ASH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO NOVO (Chair of the Board and CEO) purchased 31,294 shares for an estimated $2,010,326

ALESSANDRA FACCIN ASSIS (SVP and GM, Life Sciences) purchased 3,150 shares for an estimated $201,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $ASH stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ASH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASH forecast page.

$ASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $73.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $67.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 04/09/2025

Full Release



WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) announced today that Karl Bostaph, senior vice president, operations will retire on October 1, 2025.





Bostaph joined Hercules in 1990 which was acquired by Ashland in 2008. Over the course of his career at Ashland, Bostaph held roles in Research and Development, Quality, Engineering and Process Technology, and Manufacturing at multiple U.S. locations. He also spent a portion of his career at manufacturing facilities outside of the United States (US) in several regional and global leadership positions.





Last year, Bostaph led operations as the company finalized its portfolio optimization initiatives, and most recently led the Ashland operations teams through a high-impact footprint optimization initiative.





To ensure a flawless transition, effective immediately, Wayne Muil, global director, operations, specialty additives, assumes the role of senior vice president, operations, reporting to Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland.





Until his retirement, Bostaph will serve as a special advisor for operations, working with Muil. Together they will ensure no disruption for customers and a seamless passage for operations and commercial business teams.





Muil joined Ashland in 2024. He is a globally experienced operations executive with more than 25 years’ experience with a distinguished track record of leading complex manufacturing and supply chain organizations across the chemical industry. His senior roles at multinational companies include tenure as vice president, manufacturing and engineering at Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical.





Known for his strategic vision, disciplined execution, and ability to build high-performing, multicultural teams, Muil’s expertise spans environmental health and safety, process safety, ESG, Lean Six Sigma, and capital project execution. He is a trusted advisor to executive leadership and boards, with deep experience in regulatory compliance, union negotiations, and stakeholder engagement. Muil holds a reputation for delivering sustainable growth and operational transformation in both mature and emerging markets.





Muil will oversee Ashland’s global network of production facilities and tolling partners to drive operational excellence, safety, and innovation across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA), from the University of Stellenbosch, Cape Town South Africa, and a Bachelor of Science (BSc), in Chemical Engineering from the University of Natal, Durban South Africa.





“I want to thank Karl for his significant contributions and many years of service to Ashland, and congratulate Wayne on his new role,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and chief executive officer, Ashland. “I am confident that together, Karl and Wayne will ensure a smooth and seamless transition, to continue building an exciting future for Ashland.”







About Ashland







Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,960 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit



ashland.com



and



ashland.com/ESG



to learn more.





™ Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.











FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:













Investor Relations:









Media Relations:











William C. Whitaker





Carolmarie C. Brown









+1 (614) 790-2095





+1 (302) 995-3158











wcwhitaker@ashland.com









ccbrown@ashland.com













Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.