Ashland Hosts Innovation Day for Analysts and Investors at New Jersey Facility on May 29, 2025

Ashland hosts an Innovation Day on May 29, 2025, showcasing new technology platforms and applications for analysts and investors.

Ashland is set to host an Innovation Day for analysts and investors at its Bridgewater, New Jersey facility on May 29, 2025, where it will showcase advancements in its scalable technology platforms and their applications across various markets such as Life Sciences, Personal Care, and Specialty Additives. Registration is required for attendance, either in-person or via live webcast, and participants will hear presentations from Ashland's executive team, followed by a Q&A session. In-person attendees will also have the chance to tour the lab and interact with Ashland leaders and scientists. The event will start at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude by 2:00 p.m. ET, with additional resources and a replay accessible on Ashland's investor website.

Potential Positives

The Innovation Day event reflects Ashland's commitment to transparency and engagement with analysts and investors, which can bolster investor confidence.

Showcasing enhanced capabilities and expanded applications of their technology platforms highlights Ashland's focus on innovation and potential for growth in key markets.

The opportunity for direct interaction with senior leadership during the Q&A and luncheon can strengthen relationships with analysts and investors.

Live webcasting of the event increases accessibility, allowing a broader audience to engage with Ashland’s developments and strategies.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Ashland's Innovation Day event about?

Ashland's Innovation Day will showcase enhanced capabilities and applications of its scalable technology platforms for analysts and investors.

When will the Innovation Day take place?

The event is scheduled for May 29, 2025, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET and concluding around 11:30 a.m. ET.

How can I register for the Innovation Day event?

Registration is required and can be completed through Ashland's registration page on their investor website.

Will there be an opportunity for Q&A during the event?

Yes, there will be a moderated question and answer session following the presentations.

How can I access the live webcast of Innovation Day?

The live webcast can be accessed through Ashland's website, with a replay available within 24 hours of the event.

$ASH Insider Trading Activity

$ASH insiders have traded $ASH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO NOVO (Chair of the Board and CEO) purchased 31,294 shares for an estimated $2,010,326

ALESSANDRA FACCIN ASSIS (SVP and GM, Life Sciences) purchased 3,150 shares for an estimated $201,600

$ASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $ASH stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $85.0 on 12/17/2024

on 12/17/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $84.0 on 12/11/2024

Wilmington, Del., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland will host an Innovation Day for analysts and investors at the company's Bridgewater, New Jersey facility on May 29, 2025. The event will showcase the enhanced capabilities and expanded applications of Ashland's scalable technology platforms. Registration is required with options to attend via live webcast or in person.





registration page









Participants will join Ashland’s executive and senior technology leaders for an in-depth review of the latest platform developments and their expanding commercial opportunities. The presentations will detail how these advancements are poised to impact key markets and drive future growth.





Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with Ashland’s senior leaders in a moderated question and answer (Q&A) session. In-person attendees will experience the tangible progress through a lab tour, showcasing the evolved applications across Life Sciences, Personal Care, and Specialty Additives.





Ashland leaders presenting at the event include:









Guillermo Novo



, chair, and chief executive officer



, chair, and chief executive officer





Osama Musa



, senior vice president and chief technology officer



, senior vice president and chief technology officer





Dago Caceres



, senior vice president and general manager, specialty additives



, senior vice president and general manager, specialty additives





Alessandra Faccin



, senior vice president and general manager, life sciences and intermediates



, senior vice president and general manager, life sciences and intermediates





Jim Minicucci



, senior vice president and general manager, personal care



, senior vice president and general manager, personal care





William Whitaker



, interim chief financial officer



, interim chief financial officer



Additional senior members of the technical and commercial teams







Presentations will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude after the Q&A session at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. Following the Q&A, in-person attendees will have the opportunity to connect with business line leaders and scientists during a luncheon and a subsequent lab tour, concluding around 2:00 p.m. ET.





http://investor.ashland.com









A webcast of the event will be available live and can be accessed, along with supporting materials, through the Ashland website. A replay will be available within 24 hours of the live event and will be archived, along with supporting materials, on Ashland's website for 12 months.





investor_relations@ashland.com











About Ashland







Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit





ashland.com





and





ashland.com/ESG





to learn more.







