Ashland Hosts Innovation Day for Analysts and Investors at New Jersey Facility on May 29, 2025

Ashland hosts an Innovation Day on May 29, 2025, showcasing new technology platforms and applications for analysts and investors.
Potential Positives
- The Innovation Day event reflects Ashland's commitment to transparency and engagement with analysts and investors, which can bolster investor confidence.
- Showcasing enhanced capabilities and expanded applications of their technology platforms highlights Ashland's focus on innovation and potential for growth in key markets.
- The opportunity for direct interaction with senior leadership during the Q&A and luncheon can strengthen relationships with analysts and investors.
- Live webcasting of the event increases accessibility, allowing a broader audience to engage with Ashland’s developments and strategies.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
What is Ashland's Innovation Day event about?
Ashland's Innovation Day will showcase enhanced capabilities and applications of its scalable technology platforms for analysts and investors.
When will the Innovation Day take place?
The event is scheduled for May 29, 2025, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET and concluding around 11:30 a.m. ET.
How can I register for the Innovation Day event?
Registration is required and can be completed through Ashland's registration page on their investor website.
Will there be an opportunity for Q&A during the event?
Yes, there will be a moderated question and answer session following the presentations.
How can I access the live webcast of Innovation Day?
The live webcast can be accessed through Ashland's website, with a replay available within 24 hours of the event.
$ASH Insider Trading Activity
$ASH insiders have traded $ASH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUILLERMO NOVO (Chair of the Board and CEO) purchased 31,294 shares for an estimated $2,010,326
- ALESSANDRA FACCIN ASSIS (SVP and GM, Life Sciences) purchased 3,150 shares for an estimated $201,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ASH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $ASH stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 2,860,471 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,597,325
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,022,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,628,768
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,009,349 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,844,302
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 623,601 shares (+226.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,973,303
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 569,740 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,779,884
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 434,602 shares (-75.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,767,552
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 402,286 shares (+48.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,851,536
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ASH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025
- Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $85.0 on 12/17/2024
- John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $84.0 on 12/11/2024
Full Release
Wilmington, Del., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland will host an Innovation Day for analysts and investors at the company’s Bridgewater, New Jersey facility on May 29, 2025. The event will showcase the enhanced capabilities and expanded applications of Ashland's scalable technology platforms. Registration is required with options to attend via live webcast or in person. To register, visit the following link:
registration page
Participants will join Ashland’s executive and senior technology leaders for an in-depth review of the latest platform developments and their expanding commercial opportunities. The presentations will detail how these advancements are poised to impact key markets and drive future growth.
Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with Ashland’s senior leaders in a moderated question and answer (Q&A) session. In-person attendees will experience the tangible progress through a lab tour, showcasing the evolved applications across Life Sciences, Personal Care, and Specialty Additives.
Ashland leaders presenting at the event include:
Guillermo Novo
, chair, and chief executive officer
Osama Musa
, senior vice president and chief technology officer
Dago Caceres
, senior vice president and general manager, specialty additives
Alessandra Faccin
, senior vice president and general manager, life sciences and intermediates
Jim Minicucci
, senior vice president and general manager, personal care
William Whitaker
, interim chief financial officer
Additional senior members of the technical and commercial teams
Presentations will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude after the Q&A session at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. Following the Q&A, in-person attendees will have the opportunity to connect with business line leaders and scientists during a luncheon and a subsequent lab tour, concluding around 2:00 p.m. ET. Registration information and further event details can be found on Ashland’s investor website at
http://investor.ashland.com
A webcast of the event will be available live and can be accessed, along with supporting materials, through the Ashland website. A replay will be available within 24 hours of the live event and will be archived, along with supporting materials, on Ashland’s website for 12 months. Copies of the presentation may also be requested by sending an email to
investor_relations@ashland.com
About Ashland
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit
ashland.com
and
ashland.com/ESG
to learn more.
