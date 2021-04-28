Markets
ASH

Ashland Global Turns To Profit In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) reported that its second-quarter net income was $41 million or $0.66 per share compared to a net loss of $582 million or $9.61 per share in the prior-year quarter which included the impact of a non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

Adjusted income from continuing operations, excluding intangibles amortization expense , was $1.05 per share, down from $1.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Sales were about $598 million, down two percent compared to the prior-year period, reflecting the combined effect of these dynamics.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.29 per share and revenues of $635.66 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular