Ashland Global To Change To Business-unit Focused Organization - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH), a premier global specialty materials company, has decided to transform to a business-unit focused organization from the current functionally-led organization. This change will be effective in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Ashland plans to organize around three primary external-reporting segments (Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Intermediates & Solvents) and a Corporate reporting segment. Each primary segment will serve certain business units. The Life Sciences business unit will include Pharma and Health & Wellness. The company also plans to align incentive rewards with business unit performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.