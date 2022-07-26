Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $36 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $644 million from $543 million last year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $36 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $644 Mln vs. $543 Mln last year.

