Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH):

Earnings: -$4 million in Q4 vs. $57 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $1.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.87 per share Revenue: $518 million in Q4 vs. $631 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $470 - $490 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.