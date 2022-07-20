Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:ASH) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.6x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Ashland Global Holdings has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:ASH Price Based on Past Earnings July 20th 2022

Is There Enough Growth For Ashland Global Holdings?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Ashland Global Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 241% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 248% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.7%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ashland Global Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Ashland Global Holdings' P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Ashland Global Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Ashland Global Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

