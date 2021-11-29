Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ASH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.21, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASH was $104.21, representing a -5.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.74 and a 42.4% increase over the 52 week low of $73.18.

ASH is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) and Clorox Company (CLX). ASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.58. Zacks Investment Research reports ASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 24.8%, compared to an industry average of 29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ash Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ASH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ASH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HSMV with an increase of 2.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ASH at 0.64%.

