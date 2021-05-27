Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $93.18, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASH was $93.18, representing a -2.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.20 and a 46.46% increase over the 52 week low of $63.62.

ASH is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and Viatris Inc. (VTRS). ASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports ASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 73.86%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

