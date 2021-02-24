Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ASH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASH was $86.9, representing a -3.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.62 and a 123.51% increase over the 52 week low of $38.88.

ASH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). ASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$8.02. Zacks Investment Research reports ASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.79%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.