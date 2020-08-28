Dividends
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ASH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.58, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASH was $75.58, representing a -7.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.82 and a 94.39% increase over the 52 week low of $38.88.

ASH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). ASH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ASH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.2%, compared to an industry average of -7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

