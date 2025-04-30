Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $31 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $2.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.7% to $479 million from $575 million last year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue: $479 Mln vs. $575 Mln last year.

