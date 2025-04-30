ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ASH Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS ($ASH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.99 per share, missing estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $479,000,000, missing estimates of $508,686,500 by $-29,686,500.

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ASH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO NOVO (Chair of the Board and CEO) purchased 31,294 shares for an estimated $2,010,326

ALESSANDRA FACCIN ASSIS (SVP and GM, Life Sciences) purchased 3,150 shares for an estimated $201,600

ROBIN E. LAMPKIN (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secrty.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,030 shares for an estimated $79,854.

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $85.0 on 12/17/2024

on 12/17/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $84.0 on 12/11/2024

