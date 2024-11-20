News & Insights

ASH

Ashland Global Holdings’ Debt Challenges: Implications for Growth and Market Competitiveness

November 20, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (ASH) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.’s significant indebtedness poses a risk to its ability to pursue strategic acquisitions and business opportunities, while also reducing its operational flexibility in response to fluctuating market conditions. This financial burden may necessitate dedicating a large portion of cash flow to debt repayments, thereby limiting funds for growth initiatives and placing Ashland at a competitive disadvantage compared to less leveraged peers. Furthermore, the company faces heightened vulnerability to economic changes and interest rate increases, potentially complicating its ability to meet financial obligations. In the absence of sufficient cash flow, Ashland might be compelled to explore alternatives like asset sales or refinancing, which could adversely impact its revenue generation capabilities.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on ASH stock based on 7 Buys and 1 Hold.

To learn more about Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

