Ashland Global: Preliminary Q4 Adj. EBITDA, Sales Consistent With Original Guidance

(RTTNews) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) said its fourth quarter and fiscal year sales and adjusted EBITDA were consistent with the company's original expectations. Looking forward, the company noted that supply-chain challenges and raw-material inflation continue to be issues for the team.

Ashland expects to report fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of approximately $149 million. On the historical-reporting basis including Performance Adhesive, adjusted EBITDA was $165 million, for the quarter. The company expects sales of approximately $591 million. On the historical-reporting basis including Performance Adhesives, sales are projected to be $697 million.

For the fiscal year, Ashland expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $495 million. On the historical-reporting basis including Performance Adhesive, adjusted EBITDA was $571 million. The company expects sales of approximately $2.1 billion. On the historical-reporting basis including Performance Adhesives, sales were $2.5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.