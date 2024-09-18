Ashland Boosts the Application of Super Wetting Technology

Ashland Inc. ASH has accelerated the application of its new super wetting technology platform, which was unveiled last September. The company has commercialized the easy-wet 300 n super wetting agent for corn, soy and wheat, as well as watermelon, flowers and other produce such as bananas, lettuce and tomatoes. Successful field trials and client pilots over the last year have validated Ashland's strategy and demonstrated its commitment to rapidly scaling high-performance, creative and sustainable technology.



Easy-wet 300 n is a wetting agent for crop formulations that is biodegradable, nonionic, silicone-free and easier to process. The agent also produces minimum foaming. Easy-wet 300 n, which has been developed utilizing proprietary, patented technology, decreases spray drift beyond targeted crops and shows greater effectiveness at lower concentrations in pesticide mixes. It offers higher wettability than non-silicone, non-ionic surfactants . The solution effectively reduces water surface tension, ensuring that active ingredients are delivered evenly across leaf surfaces.



Ashland's technology enables agricultural retailers to increase crop yield, hence facilitating organic growth. Its novel easy-wet 300 n wetting agent is biodegradable according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development standards. It is non-phytotoxic and improves pesticide adhesion to leaves in a silicone-free formulation with environmentally friendly properties.



The easy-wet 300 n wetting agent addresses the challenge of improving crop yield on less land while also supporting customers' sustainability objectives. The new wetting agent provides excellent performance and gives customers greater control over their formulations.



Shares of Ashland have gained 5.7% over the past year against the industry’s 8.3% decline.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, ASH expects sales to be in the range of $530-$540 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $130-$140 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year to be in the range of $465-$475 million. It projects sales to be around $2.1 billion.

