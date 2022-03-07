Ashland (ASH) Wraps Up Sale of Performance Adhesives Unit

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH recently completed the sale of its Performance Adhesives business to Arkema in an all-cash transaction valued at roughly $1.65 billion.

Ashland anticipates net proceeds of roughly $1.2-$1.3 billion from the sale. It will utilize the proceeds to maintain a strong capital allocation to invest in the development of core businesses as well as optimize its balance sheet and reward shareholders.

The divestment is in sync with the company’s strategy to direct resources for expanding the additive and ingredients portfolio and aligning it with the long-term environment, social and governance drivers and high-quality consumer markets.

Ashland seeks to expand its position as a leader in the additive and ingredients domain and maintain capital allocation discipline while focusing on improving cash flow and margins.

Citi acted as financial advisor while Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Squire Patton Boggs LLP were legal advisors to Ashland.

Shares of Ashland have gained 2.1% in the past year against a 17.9% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ashland, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects sales in the range of $2.25-$2.35 billion for fiscal 2022. It also anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $550 million and $570 million.

The company noted that it sees underlying demand to remain strong and expects its pricing actions to cover the anticipated inflation. It also projects the current shipping challenges to continue over the coming quarters. The company is committed to taking further measures to recover any additional cost inflation. It will also continue to proactively build inventories in major regions to mitigate the supply-chain and shipping headwinds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Quote

Ashland currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

