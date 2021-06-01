Ashland (ASH) to Review Performance Adhesives Business Unit

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH recently declared a strategic review of its Performance Adhesives business unit. It plans to assess all options with respect to the business unit, including a potential sale.

This is in line with the company’s strategy to expand its integrated additive ingredients portfolio as well as focus on its leadership positions in its core pharma, personal care and coatings businesses.

The company stated that Ashland’s performance adhesives business unit has delivered excellent financial performance with a strong and dedicated business team that excels at solutions in key niche markets.

It expects strong financing availability, low interest rates and improving global macroeconomic conditions to create a supportive backdrop for a potential divestment of the business unit.

Ashland also intends to bump up capital deployment toward its core additives portfolio consisting of life sciences, personal care and household as well as specialty additives. It plans to prioritize the expansion of its high-value pharmaceuticals and personal care businesses to boost shareholders’ value through higher margins and focused growth capital deployment, including potential bolt-on acquisitions.

Ashland expects the strategic review to be completed by the end of calendar year 2021. The company retained Citi to assist in the review process.

Shares of Ashland have gained 38% in the past year against 17.9% fall of the industry.

The company’s results in the second-quarter fiscal 2021, were hurt by weather-related disruptions in the U.S. Gulf Coast and changing consumer habits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ashland, in its second-quarter call, stated that it expects to recover a part of the lost cost absorption for the fiscal year, as affected facilities are working to make up for some of the lost production during the fiscal second quarter. The company also reaffirmed its expectations for full-year results.

