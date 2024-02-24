Ashland (ASH) Price Target Increased by 14.68% to 105.63

The average one-year price target for Ashland (NYSE:ASH) has been revised to 105.63 / share. This is an increase of 14.68% from the prior estimate of 92.11 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.95 to a high of 120.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from the latest reported closing price of 94.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASH is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 60,201K shares. The put/call ratio of ASH is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 3,516K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,425K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 84.27% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,902K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,672K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares, representing an increase of 15.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,657K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Ashland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.