Ashland (ASH) Launches Gafchromic LD-V1 Film, Boosts Portfolio

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH recently launched Gafchromic LD-V1 film, the latest addition to its diagnostic film portfolio.

Gafchromic LD-V1 film now includes better contrast and imaging detail. This provides instant calibration results which are easy to read with data that is even easier to understand.

Ashland stated that it strives to provide customers with value-added solutions. The launch of Gafchromic LD-V1 film is geared specifically as a QA tool for radiology in a processor-less environment.

The film is available in two sizes and 10 sheets are included per package. The sheets can be cut into various sizes and can be handled in room light.

Shares of Ashland have increased 14.3% in the past year against a 17.9% fall of the industry.



In its last earnings call, Ashland stated that it continues to expect sales in the range of $2.25-$2.35 billion for fiscal 2022. It also anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $550 million and $570 million.

The company expects underlying demand to remain strong for its focused ingredients and additives product portfolio. It expects its pricing and mix improvement actions to cover the current inflation. The company is committed to taking further measures to recover any additional cost inflation. It will also continue to build inventories to mitigate the supply-chain and shipping headwinds.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Ashland currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI, Nutrien Ltd. NTR and Cabot Corporation CBT.

Allegheny has a projected earnings growth rate of 869.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's current-year earnings has been revised 27.3% upward in the past 60 days.

Allegheny’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 128.9%, on average. ATI has gained around 17.3% in a year and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Nutrien has a projected earnings growth rate of 163.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s current-year earnings has been revised 27.5% upward in the past 60 days.

Nutrien’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.8%. NTR has gained 48.6% in a year. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Cabot, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 21.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's earnings for the current year has been revised 5.2% upward in the past 60 days.

Cabot’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.2%. CBT has gained around 20.3% over a year.

