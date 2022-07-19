Ashland (ASH) Issues Fiscal Q3 Update, Raises FY22 Outlook

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH provided an update on preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and raised its outlook for fiscal 2022.

The results in the fiscal third quarter were driven by continued strong demand from resilient end-markets, reduced overall exposure to petrochemical-linked raw materials, disciplined pricing and product mix actions more than offsetting additional raw material, freight and energy cost inflation. The results were also aided by consistent operating performance across the company’s global network of production facilities and research and development labs and strong financial results notwithstanding significant foreign currency headwinds resulting from the strengthening U.S. dollar. Sales for the quarter were around $644 million, up roughly 19% year over year.

Ashland projects income from continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter of roughly $51 million, or 93 cents per share. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations excluding intangibles amortization are expected to be roughly $104 million, or $1.89 per share.Net income is expected to be roughly $36 million.

Ashland now expects sales in the range of $2.35-$2.40 billion for fiscal 2022, indicating an increase of around 3% from the earlier outlook. This raised guidance assumes a headwind of roughly $30 million from negative foreign currency in the fiscal fourth quarter.

It now expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $580-$590 million for fiscal 2022, suggesting an increase of around 4% from the earlier guidance. This raised outlook assumes a headwind of roughly $10 million from negative foreign currency in the fiscal fourth quarter.

