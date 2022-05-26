Ashland (ASH) Hikes Dividend by 12%, Declares $500M Buyback

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH announced a quarterly cash dividend of 33.5 cents per share on its common stock, indicating a 12% hike from the previous quarter’s figure. The dividend is payable on Jun 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business as of Jun 1, 2022.

There were 54,124,915 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding as of Apr 30, 2022. The company’s board authorized a new, evergreen $500-million common stock repurchase program, effective immediately.

The new authorization discontinues and replaces Ashland’s 2018 $1-billion share buyback program. Per the new program, the company’s common shares may be repurchased in open market transactions, privately-negotiated transactions or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.

Ashland, in its last earnings call, stated that it continues to expect sales in the range of $2.25-$2.35 billion for fiscal 2022. It also anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $550 million and $570 million.

The company expects underlying demand to remain strong for its focused ingredients and additives product portfolio. It expects its pricing and mix improvement actions to cover the current inflation. The company is committed to taking further measures to recover any additional cost inflation. It will also continue to build inventories to mitigate the supply-chain and shipping headwinds.

