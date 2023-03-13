Ashland (ASH) Gains on Pharma Business Strength & Pricing

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH is benefiting from healthy demand across its key end markets and disciplined pricing actions amid headwinds from input cost inflation.



Shares of Ashland, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, have gained 10.2% over the past year against the 0.1% rise of its industry.



Ashland’s restructuring actions have provided it with a profitable, high-margin portfolio focused on high-quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. It is benefiting from the strength in its global pharma business. Strong demand for pharmaceutical ingredients is driving sales in its Life Sciences segment as witnessed in the last reported quarter. Ashland is also seeing a recovery across personal care ingredients and architectural coatings additives. ASH is also gaining from the contributions from the Schulke & Mayr acquisition.



The company is also taking a number of actions including reduction of operating costs to boost profitability. Cost-reduction measures are expected to support its margins in fiscal 2023. The company’s pricing measures are also contributing to its top line growth. Its pricing and mix improvement actions are expected to cover the current inflation.



Ashland also remains committed to boosting its cash flows and returning value to shareholders. The company remains focused on expanding margins and improving free cash flow conversion. It is executing share buybacks under the $500-million evergreen stock repurchase program.



However, tight raw material supply conditions are a concern. The company faces challenges from availability of raw materials. It is seeing inflation in raw material and energy costs. Raw material and energy inflation, especially in Europe, are expected to continue in the short haul.



Ashland is also exposed to headwinds from global logistics and shipping constraints. It witnessing higher freight and logistics costs. The supply chain and logistics challenges are expected to persist over the near term. Demand weakness in China due to lingering impacts of COVID-related measures and the economic slowdown in Europe partly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict are other concerns.

