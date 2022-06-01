Ashland (ASH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ashland (ASH) closed at $105.29, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 2.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ashland as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 9.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $593.1 million, down 6.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.12 per share and revenue of $2.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.53% and -1.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ashland should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. Ashland is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Ashland currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.05.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

