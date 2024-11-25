Ashland Announces Departure of Finance VP Eric Boni

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ashland ( (ASH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ashland Inc. announced the departure of Eric F. Boni, its Vice President of Finance, marking a Qualifying Termination under the company’s Senior Leadership Severance Plan. This move entitles Boni to severance benefits, contingent on a waiver of claims and confidentiality agreements. The financial community will be watching how this transition impacts Ashland’s operations and stock performance.

