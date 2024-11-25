News & Insights

Ashland Announces Departure of Finance VP Eric Boni

November 25, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ashland ( (ASH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ashland Inc. announced the departure of Eric F. Boni, its Vice President of Finance, marking a Qualifying Termination under the company’s Senior Leadership Severance Plan. This move entitles Boni to severance benefits, contingent on a waiver of claims and confidentiality agreements. The financial community will be watching how this transition impacts Ashland’s operations and stock performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
