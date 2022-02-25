Ashford Hospitality Trust Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $20.31 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 3.50% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AHT.PRI was trading at a 15.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 23.86% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRI) is currently off about 3.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are off about 4%.

