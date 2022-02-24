Ashford Hospitality Trust Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRG) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8436), with shares changing hands as low as $21.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 3.48% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AHT.PRG was trading at a 10.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 24.14% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AHT.PRG shares, versus AHT:

Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRG) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are up about 1.7%.

