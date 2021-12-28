Ashford Hospitality Trust Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/30/21, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4609, payable on 1/14/22. As a percentage of AHT.PRG's recent share price of $23.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of AHT.PRG to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when AHT.PRG shares open for trading on 12/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 0, which compares to an average yield of 4.09% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHT.PRG shares, versus AHT:

Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4609 on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRG) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are down about 2.1%.

