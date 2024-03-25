News & Insights

Ashford Hospitality Trust Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

March 25, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

On 3/27/24, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4609, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of AHT.PRF's recent share price of $13.22, this dividend works out to approximately 3.49%, so look for shares of AHT.PRF to trade 3.49% lower — all else being equal — when AHT.PRF shares open for trading on 3/27/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 13.95%, which compares to an average yield of 8.21% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHT.PRF shares, versus AHT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4609 on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock:

AHT.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRF) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are down about 0.4%.

